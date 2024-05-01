Insurance Age

Brokers push for more from RSA/NIG

communication
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Brokers have given a mixed report on communication levels around the RSA and NIG deal but with the process kicking forwards today have expressed the hope the takeover will make more products available.

The £520m purchase of Direct Line’s brokered commercial business, including renewal rights, brands NIG and FarmWeb, 800 employees, and systems was agreed in September.

Between May and July, NIG will transfer people, premises and assets and then start to move customers to RSA in a phased approach.

We had an NIG deal in place. So that kind of understanding of how that would play out would have been good and I’m guessing we will [get] in time, it just hasn’t yet.

As of today there are still two sets

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Aviva’s David Martin on the art of the possible

After making a “substantive step change”, Aviva knows there is more to do, and will be meeting with brokers at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference to work together on what comes next, according to managing director of UKGI distribution & SME David Martin.

Q&A: Jonathan Davey

In his first interview since announcing his retirement on LinkedIn last week, former Primary, Keychoice, SSP and Hug Hub leader Jonathan Davey reflects on his time in the industry, and shares what is coming next, including his 28th trip to the Biba conference.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: