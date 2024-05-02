Insurance Age

Direct Line confirms Milliner to lead on claims in raft of management changes

Martin Milliner
Direct Line Group has confirmed the appointment of Martin Milliner as managing director of claims, as revealed earlier this week by Insurance Age.

Milliner, pictured, left the Allianz-owned insurer after 18 years with LV.

His new role at Direct Line, which he will start in October, was one of three changes to the executive committee.

Craig Thornton has been named managing director of home and growth, while Hugh Hessing has been made chief operating officer.

Thornton, who is

