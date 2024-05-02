Direct Line confirms Milliner to lead on claims in raft of management changes

Direct Line Group has confirmed the appointment of Martin Milliner as managing director of claims, as revealed earlier this week by Insurance Age.

Milliner, pictured, left the Allianz-owned insurer after 18 years with LV.

His new role at Direct Line, which he will start in October, was one of three changes to the executive committee.

Craig Thornton has been named managing director of home and growth, while Hugh Hessing has been made chief operating officer.

RelatedLV claims director Milliner tipped for DLG role after exit

LV GI claims director Martin Milliner is to leave the insurer he joined in 2006, Insurance Age can reveal.

Thornton, who is