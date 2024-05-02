Meet the MGA: Aurora
Jan-Vincent Finn, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, explains how the MGA, named after the Northern Lights, plans to become the one-stop shop of all SME commercial lines using algorithmic insights.What was the thinking behind the formation of Aurora?
Aurora was born from an ambition to make insurance easier, more dynamic, and data-driven for small to medium-sized commercial businesses. Working from the bottom up, we’ve re-engineered the whole process of obtaining a quote online to make it simple, transparent and fast for broker partners.
Our goal is to support the commercial insurance ecosystem in enhancing risk profile analysis through data enrichment and data-driven insights and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Allianz’s Serge Raffard and Nadia Côté
Serge Raffard, MD of Allianz Personal, and Nadia Côté, MD of Allianz Commercial, reflect on what it’s like being one big family following the LV rebrand, rebuilding the Eiffel Tower sustainably on their stand and taking stock when the dust settles.
Bryson outlines one product, one platform, one rating ambition for RSA/NIG
Sonya Bryson, commercial lines managing director at RSA, has promised the insurer will not get lost being too inward looking as the integration with NIG proceeds, focusing instead on delivering for brokers as it seeks number one spot in the market.
Bspoke launches new division with fee protection product
Bspoke Group has rolled out a fee protection insurance product for the UK accountancy industry as it launched a new division, Bspoke Fee Protection, with Kevin Igoe recruited as managing director.
Arag posts 60% profit leap in run-up to Das UK integration
Legal expenses insurer Arag grew profit and turnover in 2023 as it readied itself for the takeover of Das UK.
Rebrand of LV Broker to Allianz goes live
Allianz has completed the rebrand of personal lines insurer LV Broker and revealed the appointment of Carolyn Rich to the newly created post of director of brand.
Brokers push for more from RSA/NIG
Brokers have given a mixed report on communication levels around the RSA and NIG deal but with the process kicking forwards today have expressed the hope the takeover will make more products available.
Motor still in spotlight as FOS confirms half-year GI complaints rise
The Financial Ombudsman Service has again flagged car and motorcycle insurance complaints as it calculated an 18% rise in general insurance cases.
Aviva’s David Martin on the art of the possible
After making a “substantive step change”, Aviva knows there is more to do, and will be meeting with brokers at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference to work together on what comes next, according to managing director of UKGI distribution & SME David Martin.
Most read
- Wakam receives PRA approval for new £500m GWP UK insurer
- Brokers push for more from RSA/NIG
- Aviva’s David Martin on the art of the possible
- LV claims director Milliner tipped for DLG role after exit
- Personal lines broker boss Mike Crane exits LV
- Interview: Simon McGinn on Dual’s regional ground-up build for brokers