Meet the MGA: Aurora

Jan-Vincent Finn, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, explains how the MGA, named after the Northern Lights, plans to become the one-stop shop of all SME commercial lines using algorithmic insights.

What was the thinking behind the formation of Aurora?

Aurora was born from an ambition to make insurance easier, more dynamic, and data-driven for small to medium-sized commercial businesses. Working from the bottom up, we’ve re-engineered the whole process of obtaining a quote online to make it simple, transparent and fast for broker partners.

Our goal is to support the commercial insurance ecosystem in enhancing risk profile analysis through data enrichment and data-driven insights and