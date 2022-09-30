NBS Underwriting targets the third sector with combined package product launch

NBS Underwriting has rolled out its combined package product, Community Enterprise, and revealed a capacity deal with Axa on non-standard household policies.

The managing general agent highlighted the community enterprise product had been developed for organisations that fall under the third sector umbrella including community, voluntary or faith groups, social enterprises, and community interest companies.

According to the MGA, the question set has been designed to allow brokers to input details directly for a wide range of risks ranging from micro-organisations all the way through to substantial SMEs.

It listed key benefits including material