TL Dallas targets more branches after recent expansions
The group currently has 11 offices after opening Dallas Scott Davey in Lincolnshire at the end of last year which followed on from participating in the launch of Dallas Wilding Drew in North Yorkshire in April 2021.
“We have another one that will open towards the end of this year in October or November,” she set out but declined to name the location.
Adding: “We have got one definite this year and another possible that will be this year or next.”
In Staveley’s opinion larger brokers are going
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- FCA reveals final rules on appointed representatives
- RSA posts UK underwriting loss
- Experts warn of ‘huge threat’ and no ‘get out of jail’ card in FCA letters
- Aviva strikes Azur HNW deal after exclusive talks
- FCA letter sets out scale of watchdog’s fair value assessment frustrations
- Amanda Blanc joins BP board
- Jensten buys MGA Origin