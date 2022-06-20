Brunel Group opens Newton Abbot office
The business suggested that the move extended its reach into the South West of the country.
Group CEO Russell Lane commented: “We have invested throughout the pandemic to support our clients and have seen rapid growth. Now, we are delighted to re-locate our Bovey Tracey office to Newton Abbot offering a more accessible location for many of our southwest clients.
“We are excited to be providing more job opportunities and expanding our client base in the southwest with this move. Our team are
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- SSP users demand improvements after latest outage
- Ageas adds Neil Mercier as head of standard motor
- FCA delays travel insurance signposting review
- Covéa returns to profit in 2021
- News analysis: What does the end of the Production & TV Restart insurance scheme mean?
- ESG round-up - June 2022
- People Moves: 13 - 17 June 2022