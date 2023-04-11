Cowbell enters UK cyber market targeting SME brokers

US cyber specialist Cowbell has entered the UK market with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers.

The provider has appointed former cyber team lead at CFC, Simon Hughes, to spearhead the UK operations targeting small and medium sized businesses.

Hughes, pictured, is aiming to work with as many brokers as possible.

Brokers are my best friends. They are people with expertise in being able to deliver the services to the clients. I don’t think it works without the broker; they are key to us. Simon Hughes

He said: “We don’t want to work with brokers just in London, we want to work with