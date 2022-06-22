Acrisure plants flag in UK with Russell Scanlan buy

The broker stated that, as part of its M&A strategy, the existing Russell Scanlan management team, led by managing director Bryan Banbury, sales & marketing director Mike Dickinson, and director Simon Winiarski, will continue to run the business.

Additionally, the firm will continue to operate under the Russell Scanlan brand. Acrisure expects to make further announcements on new UK acquisitions and partnerships in the near future.

Russell Scanlan specialises in commercial insurance from large