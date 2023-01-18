Acrisure snaps up Affinity Brokers in Scotland
Acrisure has bought Glasgow-based Affinity Brokers in its 11th deal within the UK market.
Founded in 2010 by Scott Meechan and Yvonne McKnight, the broker has specialisms in jewellery and jewellers block.
The business is divided into two offerings: a commercial and corporate broker; and a technology-enabled affinity offering for point-of-sale and embedded insurance products across a variety of sectors.
The broker will continue to operate under its brand and existing management team, led by Meechan and McKnight.
President of Acrisure UK retail, Mark McIlquham, pictured
