Amazon partner Superscript raises £45m in Series B round

UK-based insurtech Superscript has completed a £45m Series B funding round led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket.

US headquartered property and casualty insurer The Hartford also participated as a new investor in the digital-first insurance provider to SMEs and high-growth tech companies.

Superscript detailed that since its Series A raise in 2020 it has grown its customer base more than fivefold.

It unveiled its partnership with Amazon Business in September 2021. Via the arrangement it offers public liability, employers’ liability, professional indemnity, cyber, directors and officers, and office contents