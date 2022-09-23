RSA sets out strategic roadmap for 2025 with new "broker promise" vow
RSA has revealed its strategic roadmap for 2025 with a target of reaching a combined operating ratio in the low 90s and committed to unveiling a new broker "promise" in 2023.
Currently RSA has a COR of 93.5% which has improved from last year’s 93.8%.
Speaking at Intact’s Investor Day, Ken Norgrove CEO of RSA UK and International, listed strategic elements of the roadmap for 2025.
Norgrove stated that RSA is developing a refreshed broker proposition for 2023, this follows broker feedback addressed in April that the provider needs to be clearer on its risk appetite, proposition and speedier in responses.
Norgrove vowed earlier this year to fix current “at best
