RSA exits personal lines motor shifting renewals to Swinton
RSA has confirmed pulling out of the UK personal lines motor market, worth £120m in gross written premium, and signing up with Atlanta-owned Swinton on a renewals deal.
Market speculation that RSA would exit the line was first revealed by Insurance Age last week.
RSA will continue to offer new business and renewals until 31 August with Swinton, part of the Ardonagh Group, taking up renewals as of 1 September.
The insurer did not release a figure for the potential payment from Swinton, but stated proceeds would be received as policies were renewed and were “not expected to be material”.
The MoreThan brand is being kept for home and pet business.
Alongside
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Steve Dukes named Confused chief executive
Steve Dukes was promoted from chief operating officer to CEO at aggregator Confused, succeeding Louise O’Shea.
AssuredPartners continues south-west push with broker buy
AssuredPartners bought South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth.
Aqueous signs three-year capacity deal with Allianz Insurance
Aqueous Underwriting plans to push on SME business having secured new capacity in an initial three-year deal with Allianz Insurance.
SRIS eyes £250m GWP within two years
Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions grew gross written premium 20% last year and the £130m business is eyeing up £250m by the end of 2024, managing director Oliver Thorne told Insurance Age.
Brokers face ‘fair value’ dilemma on premium finance amid interest rate rises
Brokers are faced with a dilemma as interest rates rise. The Financial Conduct Authority's demand for brokers to offer ‘fair value’ products is at the forefront brokers' minds when they decide how to deal with the customer.
RSA posts £65m profit for 2022
RSA has reported a pre-tax profit of £65m for 2022 swinging back from a loss in 2021.
CII trials giving chartered status on experience rather than exams
The Chartered Insurance Institute is trialling whether to give members chartered status based on experience, rather than having to sit an exam.
Zurich boosts Bristol, Southampton and Leeds in regional push
Zurich UK has opened new offices in Bristol and Leeds, as well as adding underwriting expertise in Southampton, expanding its regional network to 10, Insurance Age can reveal.