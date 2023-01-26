Car premiums surge 19% in 2022

Comprehensive car insurance premiums increased sharply by 19% during the last 12 months, with UK motorists now paying £629 on average, according to the latest Car Insurance Price Index.

The research by aggregator Confused in association with broker WTW showed £100 had been added to the average bill during 2022. It is the biggest annual jump for six years.

The fourth quarter rise of 7% means motor premiums have risen for five quarters in a row. The three-month climb showed prices accelerating again given the uplift in the third quarter was 6%.

All regions across the UK recorded double-digit price rises for the full year.

Related Biggest annual rise in five years as car