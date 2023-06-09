New MGA Capacity Insights targets travel and consumer markets
Managing general agent Capacity Insights has launched in the UK accident and health insurance market with a particular focus on travel, health, dental and personal accident schemes.
With schemes brokers among its targets, it has been rolled out by Healix Insurance Services founder Phil Denman as CEO and commercial director Jessica Tubb.
As a trading name of Healix Insurance Service, Capacity Insights is operating under a fully delegated authority. The managing general agent detailed that it is backed by A-rated insurance companies across its four segments.
With our data insights-driven models and experience in multiple channels, we think we can bring something different
More on Insight
Lycetts reports record revenue for 2022
Lycetts grew revenue by nearly 9% in 2022 to £25.6m, as pre-tax profit rose 12% year-on-year to £3m.
Arag tops £60m GWP as profits return to £500,000
Legal expenses insurer Arag broke through the £60m gross written premium barrier in 2022, building on the previous year’s growth when it topped £50m for the first time.
People Moves: 5 – 9 June 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Acrisure targets drawing on strength of one infrastructure for Eleven Network
Acrisure has dialled up Ten Insurance Services to Eleven Network, promising a transparent model and “unique” offering in the sector, spanning across appointed representatives and directly authorised firms.
Ignite launches OpenAI-powered chatbot for brokers
Software house Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer customer queries.
Axa brokers to get customer boost with Premium Credit digital system
Axa Commercial has partnered with Premium Credit to offer customers a digitally enhanced payment by instalments system, Insurance Age can reveal.
GRP buys commercial broker Amicus
Global Risk Partners has bought 100% of Surrey-headquartered Amicus Solutions Holdings.
Broker Insights grows its base at £25m per month
Broker Insights is adding around four brokers to its client base, and expanding its reach by £25m each month, its CEO Fraser Edmond told Insurance Age.