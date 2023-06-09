New MGA Capacity Insights targets travel and consumer markets

Managing general agent Capacity Insights has launched in the UK accident and health insurance market with a particular focus on travel, health, dental and personal accident schemes.

With schemes brokers among its targets, it has been rolled out by Healix Insurance Services founder Phil Denman as CEO and commercial director Jessica Tubb.

As a trading name of Healix Insurance Service, Capacity Insights is operating under a fully delegated authority. The managing general agent detailed that it is backed by A-rated insurance companies across its four segments.

With our data insights-driven models and experience in multiple channels, we think we can bring something different