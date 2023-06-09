Insurance Age

New MGA Capacity Insights targets travel and consumer markets

travel insurance
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agent Capacity Insights has launched in the UK accident and health insurance market with a particular focus on travel, health, dental and personal accident schemes.

With schemes brokers among its targets, it has been rolled out by Healix Insurance Services founder Phil Denman as CEO and commercial director Jessica Tubb.

As a trading name of Healix Insurance Service, Capacity Insights is operating under a fully delegated authority. The managing general agent detailed that it is backed by A-rated insurance companies across its four segments.

With our data insights-driven models and experience in multiple channels, we think we can bring something different

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: