FOS hones in on high motor insurance complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has zoomed in on the high level of complaints about motor insurance as it released the latest set of data.

“We continue to see a high number of complaints about car or motorcycle insurance,” the authority highlighted.

There were 2769 cases opened at the FOS in the third quarter, putting it fourth in the top five most complained about table (see box).

The FOS reported that in some instances people had complained that their car was worth more than their insurer had given them, following a theft or an accident where the car was written off.

“Where we upheld these complaints, it was often because we