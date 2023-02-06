Insurance Age

EY predicts slowdown in premium growth as cost of living pressures bite

UK insurers face slowing premium income growth this year, as high inflation, cost of living pressures and a rise in borrowing costs continue to hit product demand, according to EY.

The experts forecast non-life growth of 4.5% in 2023, down from a projected 4.9% in 2022, slowing to 3.8% in 2024, before picking back up to 4.7% in 2025.

In November EY warned that UK motor and home insurers would make the biggest annual loss in 2022 for over a decade and forecast further losses for 2023

Across 2022, net combined ratios would be 115% in motor and 116% in home staying high this year at 114% and 109% respectively, EY predicted.

Last week Fitch Ratings concurred that the

