AIG strikes MGA deal to drive expansion in high-net-worth markets
AIG has not ruled out the UK and European markets following a deal with private equity-focused reinsurer Stone Point Capital to create a new managing general agency for HNW markets.
The US insurance giant will also use Lloyd’s – specifically its own Syndicate 2019 – to provide capacity.
AIG CEO Peter Zaffino said: “By partnering with a world-class private equity firm like Stone Point, we can maximise the strengths of this business, and improve product offerings to better serve the high and ultra-high-net-worth markets.”
An AIG spokesperson said they could not give any more detail on exactly what markets the MGA would serve.
