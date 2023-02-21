Insurance Age

Covéa exits HNW motor line

classic cars
Covéa is no longer writing business in the executive motor space for high net worth, Insurance Age can reveal.

The insurer is working with brokers following the decision to exit the line last month. 

Personal lines director Sue Coffey said: “HNW [high net worth] remains core for us, but we are no longer writing business in the executive motor space, and [we are] working closely with the limited number of impacted brokers to support the transition.”

Covéa’s HNW structure consists of regional underwriting teams in

