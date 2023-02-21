Covéa exits HNW motor line
Covéa is no longer writing business in the executive motor space for high net worth, Insurance Age can reveal.
The insurer is working with brokers following the decision to exit the line last month.Related AIG strikes MGA deal to drive expansion in high-net-worth markets
Personal lines director Sue Coffey said: “HNW [high net worth] remains core for us, but we are no longer writing business in the executive motor space, and [we are] working closely with the limited number of impacted brokers to support the transition.”
Covéa’s HNW structure consists of regional underwriting teams in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Miller-linked new MGA Casper to focus on casualty
Managing general agent Casper Specialty UK has launched targeting the casualty market.
Brokers upbeat on growth but underinsurance concerns persist – Aviva research
Brokers are markedly more optimistic on growth, with 76% expecting their business to expand in 2023, up from 43% that had a positive outlook in 2022, according to Aviva.
Survey reveals pay concerns and potential further job-market churn
A survey by recruitment consultants Reed has revealed that a fifth of employees in insurance and financial services are actively seeking new job opportunities, and more than a third are considering looking for a new job.
CEO Peter Thompson leaving BGL
BGL Insurance CEO Peter Thompson is leaving the business on 28 February, Markerstudy Group has confirmed.
Tysers sells bloodstock broking team and MGA Galileo to Howden
Tysers has revealed the sale of its bloodstock broking team and bloodstock managing agent, Galileo, to the “perfect new home” of Howden.
Travel insurance provider TIF Group re-enters broker market
Travel Insurance Facilities Group has re-entered the broker market with a new dedicated portal.
Start-up broker targets £1m income in five years
Start-up broker Ash Tree Insurance, which specialises in the agriculture and the SME sector, is targeting £1m income in five years.
Premier Choice Healthcare buys Visibly Health and further PMI portfolio
Global Risk Partners-owned Premier Choice Healthcare has bought Visibly Health and, separately, a book of business controlled by self-employed consultant Gill Nicholson.