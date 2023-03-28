Insurance Age

Steve Dukes named Confused chief executive

Steve Dukes, CEO, Confused
Photo: Confused
Steve Dukes was promoted from chief operating officer to CEO at aggregator Confused, succeeding Louise O’Shea.

O’Shea stepped down after nearly six years in the post.

RVU, which bought Confused from Admiral in 2021, also owns Uswitch and Money.co.uk. It snapped up short-term motor insurance specialist broker Tempcover last year.

Dukes, pictured, joined Confused in 2019 as its first-ever chief operating officer.

