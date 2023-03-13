Commercial grows at Direct Line as group falls to £45m loss

Direct Line grew commercial business across NIG and its own direct brands by 14.7% in 2022 to £749.3m of gross written premium.

This was driven by a 6.5% rise in in-force policies to 928,000 and increasing average premiums ahead of inflation, the insurer said.

For the ‘NIG and other’ category, which strips out the direct brands, GWP was up 13.9% at £530.4m as policies ticked up 3% to 277,000.

The insurer estimated that claims inflation for the year was 7%.

Weather

The weather-related losses for the commercial unit totalled £30.2m.

The combined operating ratio improved from 96.2% in 2021 to 94.2%, however operating