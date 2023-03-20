First Underwriting exit a broker ‘blow’ in diminishing personal lines markets

First Underwriting’s exit from standard home and motor is a 'blow', say brokers seeking markets for personal lines.

As revealed by Insurance Age, First Underwriting confirmed its exit from standard home and motor on Thursday 16 March.

The managing general agent, which signed a five-year £1bn capacity deal with Accredited Insurance Europe in January 2022 for specialty products, will instead focus on specialist and commercial lines after the shift in strategy.

First Underwriting exit leaves ‘hole’

Jon Newall, managing director at start-up broker Prosura, which predominantly works in the SME space, said he