Close Brothers Premium Finance recruits ex-Complete Cover boss Shaun Hooper as MD

Shaun Hooper has been appointed managing director at Close Brothers Premium Finance succeeding Seán Kemple who is moving to a broader CEO role.

Kemple, who has been in the post since May 2021, will have overall responsibility for motor finance in the UK and premium and motor finance in Ireland.

Hooper, pictured, was formerly group CEO at motor broker Complete Cover.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Hooper resigned as a director in July last year with Bob Thaker, the former UK CEO of Hiscox, taking over.

Career

Hooper began his career at Lloyds Bank Insurance in the early 1990s, before joining Axa in 2002 where he was