Product overview: Personal lines
Insurance was the preserve of the wealthy when the first personal lines products started to emerge back in the seventeenth century. Among the early adopters were Sir Christopher Wren, Charles Dickens and Captain James Cook, who insured his home for fire while he was at sea in 1768.
The invention of the motor car in the last nineteenth century saw insurers adapt existing policies for horse drawn vehicles, with the first policy sold in the UK in 1896. Third party cover became a legal requirement
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected]ranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Most read
- News Analysis - “Everybody’s service is rubbish” – insurer service uncovered
- The exclusive Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey reveals 2021’s top insurers.
- Experts slam "badly worded" and "intrusive" FCA D&I survey
- Profile: Licence to chill - GRP's group CEO Mike Bruce
- Opinion: Fair value – fair play
- Aviva’s claims director exits
- News Analysis - How is US money reshaping the UK market?