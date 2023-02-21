Insurance Age

CEO Peter Thompson leaving BGL

Peter-Thompson
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

BGL Insurance CEO Peter Thompson is leaving the business on 28 February, Markerstudy Group has confirmed.

Markerstudy completed its purchase of BGL Group in May 2022, after plans for the deal were first revealed in January 2022 for a reported £400m. The takeover added 1,700 staff to Markerstudy’s headcount and 3m customers to the group.

According to Markerstudy, Thompson’s decision to leave followed a “strategic review”, and was reached “mutually”.

Related Markerstudy completes BGL Insurance takeover

Kevin Spencer, Markerstudy Group CEO, will take up the CEO role “in the interim”, supported

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: