CEO Peter Thompson leaving BGL

BGL Insurance CEO Peter Thompson is leaving the business on 28 February, Markerstudy Group has confirmed.

Markerstudy completed its purchase of BGL Group in May 2022, after plans for the deal were first revealed in January 2022 for a reported £400m. The takeover added 1,700 staff to Markerstudy’s headcount and 3m customers to the group.

According to Markerstudy, Thompson’s decision to leave followed a “strategic review”, and was reached “mutually”.

Kevin Spencer, Markerstudy Group CEO, will take up the CEO role “in the interim”, supported