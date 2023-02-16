FCA signs off on PIB's £24m Jigsaw buy

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved PIB buying Jigsaw Insurance Services Plc, as the consolidator eyes a significant push into the personal lines market.

The £24.12m cash deal was first revealed in November.

Jigsaw specialises in the motor, breakdown and pet segments of the UK market. It reported £14.21m of revenue for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The aggregator participant, whose brands include breakdown service rescuemycar.com, NCI Insurance for private