FCA signs off on PIB's £24m Jigsaw buy
The Financial Conduct Authority has approved PIB buying Jigsaw Insurance Services Plc, as the consolidator eyes a significant push into the personal lines market.
The £24.12m cash deal was first revealed in November.Related PIB swoops for personal lines specialist Jigsaw Insurance
PIB is poised to buy broker Jigsaw for up to £24.12m in cash, marking a step in personal lines for the consolidator
Jigsaw specialises in the motor, breakdown and pet segments of the UK market. It reported £14.21m of revenue for the year ended 31 March 2022.
The aggregator participant, whose brands include breakdown service rescuemycar.com, NCI Insurance for private
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Two deals in a week as GRP buys Henshalls
Global Risk Partners has ramped up its acquisition spree again, buying Shropshire-headquartered Henshalls Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
AIG strikes MGA deal to drive expansion in high-net-worth markets
AIG has not ruled out UK and European markets following a deal with private equity-focused reinsurer Stone Point Capital to create a new managing general agency for HNW markets.
Paymentshield names Colm Tully as CEO
Ardonagh-owned Paymentshield has appointed Colm Tully as CEO, succeeding Rob Evans.
‘Double standards’ – fed up brokers urge FCA to improve authorisation times
Brokers are urging the Financial Conduct Authority to improve its authorisation speeds, and stressing that the current performance is damaging the industry.
Ignite stresses the importance of a gender-balanced industry
Jess Burton, head of operations at Ignite, has urged the insurance sector to become more gender balanced in order for the industry to keep moving forward.
Ex-Brokerbility boss Julie Rayson-Flynn joins Towergate
Towergate Insurance Brokers has appointed former Brokerbility director Julie Rayson-Flynn to the newly created role of national broking director.
FOS hones in on high motor insurance complaints
The Financial Ombudsman Service has zoomed in on the high level of complaints about motor insurance as it released the latest set of data.
Home insurance prices fall again to new record low
The average cost of home insurance dropped to £300 in 2022, the cheapest since the Association of British Insurers started collecting data in 2012.