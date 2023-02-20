Insurance Age

Travel insurance provider TIF Group re-enters broker market

travel insurance
Travel Insurance Facilities Group has re-entered the broker market with a new dedicated portal.

The then managing general agent hit pause on sales in the summer of 2021 when its capacity provider, German insurer Union Reiseversicherung, pulled out of the UK market, citing Brexit as the reason for doing so.

It rejoined the UK consumer market in January 2022 in partnership with Collinson Insurance.

Now a managing general underwriter Tif

