Hagerty launches private client service

Hagerty, a car insurance provider, has launched its private client service, which can be sold through brokers who have customers with a vehicle, or vehicles, worth £250,000 or more.

The product is designed especially for classic and collector vehicles owners. Hagerty Private Clients will have an allocated team to manage the insurance.

While this new product requires an insured value of at least £250,000 for a client to be eligible, this can be calculated from a collection or a single vehicle, and Hagerty experts will value each client collection. Mark Roper

The offering comes with services, including a diminished value product whereby if, following an insurance claim