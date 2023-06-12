Insurance Age

Oxbow Partners forecasts motor market COR of 106.1% in 2023 and 100% in 2024

Oxbow Partners has predicted a combined operating ratio for the UK personal lines motor market of 106.1% in 2023, improving to a break even point of 100% in 2024.

The forecast came as the management consultants launched its Motor Market Model, and suggested that – for certain participants – it is a good time to grow in the sector.

The experts noted that motor insurers faced a ‘perfect storm’ in 2022, when the market’s COR was 109.2%, up from 94.9% the year before, driven by the Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on dual pricing and the impact of significant jumps in claims inflation.

Fellow consultancy firm EY has forecast a net combined ratio across the

