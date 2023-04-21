Education and client conversations key to reducing underinsurance in the HNW space

The high-net-worth sector is playing catch up in making sure clients are not underinsured as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic pause on site visits – and policyholders are having building work done on their properties and possessions accruing more value.

That was message from Aon head of private clients Alexa Owen, who was speaking at the first Insurance Age Broker Breakfast this week in Leeds.

“Underinsurance [in the HNW sector] is not new at all. It has always been prevalent in commercial and private clients. With our customers, they are accustomed to