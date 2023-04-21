Insurance Age

Education and client conversations key to reducing underinsurance in the HNW space

Alexa Owen, Aon
The high-net-worth sector is playing catch up in making sure clients are not underinsured as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic pause on site visits – and policyholders are having building work done on their properties and possessions accruing more value.

That was message from Aon head of private clients Alexa Owen, who was speaking at the first Insurance Age Broker Breakfast this week in Leeds.

Underinsurance is not new at all. With our customers, they are accustomed to their surroundings and take it for granted, but they are often not aware of how much things cost. Alexa Owen

“Underinsurance [in the HNW sector] is not new at all. It has always been prevalent in commercial and private clients. With our customers, they are accustomed to

