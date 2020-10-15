GRP creates investment director role

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has appointed David Cunningham into a new role as investment director.

Cunningham joined GRP in September and his prime focus will be developing M&A leads within retail broking and MGAs.

Cunningham leads a team of three investment executives and report to head of M&A Stephen Ross.

Pace

Ross said: “David is a very well-known figure in our sector, with an outstanding track record of business development during his time at Close Brothers Premium Finance.

“Although