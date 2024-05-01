Insurance Age

Rebrand of LV Broker to Allianz goes live

Allianz has completed the rebrand of personal lines insurer LV Broker and revealed the appointment of Carolyn Rich to the newly created post of director of brand.

The switch from LV Broker to Allianz was first revealed in January. While the insurer has dropped the name in the broker channel, it is keeping LV for direct business.

The identity change follows shifting digital motor insurance business Flow to Allianz in March.

According to Allianz, around 750,000 customers hold an LV Broker-branded policy.

The move is happening under the leadership of Nicola George, who was named managing director of Allianz’s personal lines broker business last week, succeeding

