Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Allianz’s Serge Raffard and Nadia Côté

Serge Raffard, MD of Allianz Personal, and Nadia Côté, MD of Allianz Commercial, reflect on what it’s like being one big family following the LV rebrand, rebuilding the Eiffel Tower sustainably on their stand and taking stock when the dust settles.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Serge: I don’t yet. This is my first visit to the conference, but I’ve heard terrific things about the atmosphere, and the opportunities to network so I’m looking forward to attending and representing Allianz Personal. I will be happy to be back in Manchester though. The first time I visited was for a Man United Vs FC Bayern Champions League game which was very memorable, so it’ll be great to make new memories at Biba.

Nadia: I think