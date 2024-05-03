Insurance Age

Biba Conference 2024 countdown: MGAA’s Mike Keating

Mike Keating
Mike Keating, CEO at the Managing General Agents Association, recommends lots of sleep beforehand and refers us to his lawyer concerning his evening activities.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Seeing the Markerstudy stand for the first time was always something to look forward to.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

We have a new MGAA stand and are delighted to welcome eight MGA members to exhibit with us. This provides brokers with fantastic opportunity to meet multiple members in one place in addition to our other members who are exhibiting separately.

