People Moves: 29 April – 3 May 2023

Follow for the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Tokio Marine HCC, Arch Insurance, Ecclesiastical, and Allianz.

Tokio Marine HCC promotes Ros Breese

Tokio Marine HCC International has launched global media division with Ros Breese promoted to lead the team as underwriting director of media, film & tv.

She will report to Tony Browne, managing director of professional risks.

Bresse joined the business in 2018 and has been responsible for underwriting and managing the media, film & tv professional indemnity portfolio in the UK. She has