MIB appoints Angus Eaton as CEO

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau has named Angus Eaton from Hastings Group as its new CEO, taking over from Dominic Clayden in July.

Clayden’s plan to exit after six years in the role was announced in January.

Eaton, pictured, has been group chief risk officer at Hastings for over four years and also spent 13 years at Aviva in various leadership roles.

The MIB confirmed Clayden will stay on as a strategic advisor until the end of the year, working alongside Eaton to ensure a smooth transition.

RelatedPeople Moves: 15 – 19 January 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Deliver

Eaton said: “The MIB has a