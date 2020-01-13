Former RSA boss Steve Lewis joins Pro Global

Lewis left RSA in February 2019 and joins as CEO of the outsourcing and consulting specialist next month.

Steve Lewis has resurfaced as CEO of Pro Global Holdings following his February 2019 exit from RSA UK.

He replaces Artur Niemczewski in the role, who left Pro Global at the end of 2019.

Lewis commented: “I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Pro, and leading this innovative, dynamic and agile business to build on its excellent progress to date.

“I’m delighted to be taking on a role that allows me to draw on my knowledge of the insurance industry and access my global network, where I can harness this opportunity to move Pro’s business to a different level.”

Evolving

He continued: “Pro’s clients face a rapidly changing industry, and it is essential that we continue to invest in the people and technology that enable Pro to scan the horizon and provide the solutions that our evolving market needs.”

Lewis has been out of the insurance market since he left the UK and international CEO position at RSA UK and was replaced by Scott Egan.

Prior to joining RSA in 2015, he spent 25 years at Zurich in a variety of roles including UK GI CEO.

Lewis left RSA following a bumpy period for the provider which in Q4 2018 revealed a £70m underwriting loss and published a profit warning.

The full year results for 2018 were described as “disappointing” by the provider.

Pro detailed that interim CEO Andrew Donnelly will revert back to CFO after having stepped in for a short period following Artur Niemczewski’s departure as CEO at the end of 2019.

Insight

Adam Barron, principal and founder at Acuity Investments LLP, which owns Pro Global, said: “Steve brings with him a wealth of experience, and we look forward to benefitting from the insights and expertise that he has accumulated over his 30 plus year career in re/insurance, building on Pro’s existing capabilities and strengths as we chart a course for the next stages of our growth and development in 2020 and beyond.”

