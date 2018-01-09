Toby van der Meer new CEO at Hastings as Gary Hoffman moves to chairman role

Current chairman Mike Fairey to retire.

Toby van der Meer will become the chief executive officer of Hastings Group on 1 March, the business has revealed.

He is currently managing director of the company’s UK trading subsidiary, Hastings Insurance Services.

Van der Meer joined the firm in June 2011 having previously been a managing director at moneysupermarket.com.

Chairman

Current group CEO Gary Hoffman, who joined in November 2012 and led Hastings through an IPO in 2015, will ultimately become non-executive chairman.

He will take on that role in May 2018 when the present chairman, Mike Fairey, will step down at the company’s AGM.

In the interim Hoffman will remain with the business as an executive board director.

Van der Meer said: “It has been an incredible journey so far and I am honoured to be asked to be CEO of the Hastings Group.

“I am proud of what the team has achieved so far and feel very confident about our trajectory and the continued growth and diversification opportunities ahead of us.”

Safe hands

Fairey commented: “It has been a pleasure to serve as chairman of the company and to oversee its early years as a publicly listed company.

“I feel the time is now right for me to step down and I am confident the proposed changes to the board will leave the company in very safe hands to enable its continued success for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.