Interview: Allianz's Simon McGinn on challenges and opportunities in a hard market

The hard market is an opportunity for brokers to “really earn their corn”, according to Allianz UK general manager Simon McGinn.

McGinn told Insurance Age that the provider has had some “challenging decisions to make” as a result of difficulties in the market and admitted that Allianz had decided to stop writing certain trades.

He declined to go into detail, but added: “We have chosen to exit a few trades because of experience on some of those informed by our own analysis and global insights