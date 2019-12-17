FCA launches call for input on open finance
Regulator is looking to extend the principles of open banking to other sectors including general insurance.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a call for input on the opportunities of ‘open finance’ in financial services.
The regulator explained that open finance builds on the principles of open banking – the sharing of data which provides new ways for customers and businesses to make the most of their money.
It added that open finance would extend those principles to other sectors including general insurance, cash savings and mortgage markets.
The aim is to make it easier for consumers and businesses to compare price and products and also to switch product or provider.
The regulator stated that the call for input will launch a discussion on opportunities and risks arising from open finance.
Changes
Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, commented: “Data and technology are increasingly driving changes in financial markets. As a regulator, we need to understand how this change will shape markets and shape regulation in the future.
“We want to understand how open finance can develop to best meet consumers’ needs and enhance competition in the interests of consumers. We also want to understand what role we should play in supporting it.”
The FCA is seeking feedback by 17 March 2020 and will publish a feedback statement in summer 2020.
