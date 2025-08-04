FCA to consult on £9bn – £18bn motor finance compensation scheme

The Financial Conduct Authority will consult on a proposed compensation scheme for motor finance customers after a Supreme Court ruling on 1 August.

The watchdog noted that it currently estimates most individuals will probably get less than £950 in compensation.

According to the regulator the scheme could cost £9bn to £18bn but it flagged the top end was unlikely with the middle of the range “more plausible”.

The Supreme Court handed down its motor finance judgment on 1 August ruling in favour of the lenders in two out of three cases.

It had been estimated that if the Supreme Court had not struck down