FCA opens 2025/26 with one S166 in insurance
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed commissioning one skilled person report in the insurance sector during the first quarter of 2025/26, after a recent record total the year before.
It marked a return to opening investigations with the regulator having concluded the previous financial year with no insurance-related S166s in the final quarter.
However, that was the only quarter of 2024/25 where it did not slap any insurance firms with an investigation.
The final total for 2024/25 was a record for recent years (see graph below).!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process()
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Alps extends GAP partnership with Financial & Legal in motorhomes rollout
Alps has launched a Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance product specifically for motorhomes, teaming up once again with Financial & Legal.
DR&P and Seventeen strike deals
DR&P Group has invested in West Yorkshire-based Spedding Goldthorpe (Brokers) while Seventeen Group has bought Trelawney Insurance Solutions in Cornwall.
BPL CEO Aspinall steps down
BPL group CEO Sian Aspinall is stepping down with deputy CEO James Reynolds set to replace her, the credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) broker has confirmed.
European pet insurance specialist takes majority stake in UK broker
Santévet Group, a European pet insurance specialist, has taken a majority stake in pet insurance broker Tedaisy Insurance Group.
Noble Insurance Group to buy Caravanwise
Noble Insurance Group, home to a portfolio of specialist brokers, has signed up to buy camping and leisure market specialist Caravanwise.
TBIG buys Romford broker KSL Thomas
The Broker Investment Group has completed its fifth acquisition of 2025 with the purchase of Romford-based KSL Thomas & Co.
Home premium quotes fall 3.9% in Q2
Average quoted prices for home insurance fell by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.
Business solutions company buys Lloyd’s broker
Liberty Blume has bought Lloyd’s broker PHL Insurance Brokers in its first strategic M&A transaction.