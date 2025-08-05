 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FCA opens 2025/26 with one S166 in insurance

investigating searching

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed commissioning one skilled person report in the insurance sector during the first quarter of 2025/26, after a recent record total the year before.

It marked a return to opening investigations with the regulator having concluded the previous financial year with no insurance-related S166s in the final quarter.

However, that was the only quarter of 2024/25 where it did not slap any insurance firms with an investigation.

The final total for 2024/25 was a record for recent years (see graph below).

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process()

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Acquisition
DR&P and Seventeen strike deals

DR&P Group has invested in West Yorkshire-based Spedding Goldthorpe (Brokers) while Seventeen Group has bought Trelawney Insurance Solutions in Cornwall.

Sian Aspinall
BPL CEO Aspinall steps down

BPL group CEO Sian Aspinall is stepping down with deputy CEO James Reynolds set to replace her, the credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) broker has confirmed.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: