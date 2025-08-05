FCA opens 2025/26 with one S166 in insurance

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed commissioning one skilled person report in the insurance sector during the first quarter of 2025/26, after a recent record total the year before.

It marked a return to opening investigations with the regulator having concluded the previous financial year with no insurance-related S166s in the final quarter.

However, that was the only quarter of 2024/25 where it did not slap any insurance firms with an investigation.

The final total for 2024/25 was a record for recent years (see graph below).

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process()