FCA authorisation service slips back in Q4
The Financial Conduct Authority’s authorisation service in broker-related categories went backwards in the final quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.
The regulator delivered a ‘green’ result hitting its targets in three categories that impact brokers with two in the ‘amber’ zone during January to March.
This was down from the previous quarter when four were rated green and only one in amber.
The deterioration happened in applications for variation of permission.
The regulator should decide on approved persons applications – under both SMCR and for appointed representatives – within three months. The threshold in each section for a green grade is
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
Biba 2025: FCA hoping approach will help build confidence in firms
The Financial Conduct Authority hopes firms build confidence in their knowledge of customer service and outcomes, as opposed to undertaking a “tickbox” exercise, delegates at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester heard yesterday.
Biba 2025: Biba welcomes FCA proposals on paring back insurance rules
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority consulting on stripping back the insurance rulebook.
FCA strips back insurance rule book
The Financial Conduct Authority has laid out plans to remove outdated or duplicated requirements from its insurance rule book, after it asked what improvements could be made.
Biba seeks insurer meetings after publishing disclosure advice
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched cross industry guidance that it hopes will reduce misunderstandings over what should have been disclosed when cover was taken out - which in some cases will cause a claim to be repudiated or reduced.
Biba unveils new 5.2% regulation costs metric
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed for the first time the impact of regulation costs on insurance premiums paid by clients, setting the proportion at 5.2%.
No new FCA skilled persons investigations into insurance in final quarter
The Financial Conduct Authority did not commission any skilled person reports in the insurance sector between January and March, leaving the running total for the 2024/25 financial year at 10.
The FCA’s new five-year plan – what does it actually mean for brokers?
Following the recent publication of its new five-year plan, Insurance Age canvassed opinion from regulatory experts and market commentators on what brokers might expect from the the Financial Conduct Authority between now and 2030.
FCA ends Scottish broker’s trading permissions after dual pricing attestation and response failures
The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled L R Kennedy Insurance Services’ permission to carry out regulated activities with immediate effect.