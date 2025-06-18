Atec buys Moorhouse from Lucida

Atec Group, owner of digital niche personal lines broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel, has added to its stable and moved into the SME market buying Moorhouse from Lucida.

The acquisition of the commercial SME insurance specialist is the first since Atec secured PE backing from Perwyn last year.

When the European PE house invested, taking over from Kester Capital, Atec signalled its intention to triple in size in the next five years through a combination of M&A and organic growth to become a top 10 specialist insurance broker.

Moorhouse Group was bought by Right Choice Holdings – which has since rebranded to Lucida Group – in 2021.

