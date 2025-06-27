Atec adds four to panel for InsureMy motorhome
Atec Group has refreshed its InsureMy range of motorhome products with Axa, Sabre, Allianz and KGM joining its panel.
The retail consumer platform InsureMy sits alongside other parts of the group including digital niche personal lines broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel. InsureMy’s portfolio includes caravans, boats, huts and classic cars.
Its motorhome offering is available on a UK-only or EU wide basis, with cover including theft, accidental damage, third party liability and legal assistance, as well as a range of optional add-ons such as breakdown and protected no claims.RelatedAtec buys Moorhouse
