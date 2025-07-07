Interview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group

In his five years as CEO of Atec Group Brendan Devine has led the business to more than double policy numbers and profit organically, now having struck its first acquisition buying Moorhouse last month he explains how it will triple in size over the next five years.

When Devine joined in July 2020 it was owned by private equity house Kester Capital.

“I think it’s fair to say they weren’t getting the growth that they were expecting to get,” he remembers.

Having worked previously at Kwik Fit and SureThing! he found there was not as strong a sales focus as he had seen before.

“It was about focusing on the stuff that they were really good at before you start looking to expand into other areas,” was the initial reaction.

The strength of the business is the fact that