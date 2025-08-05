European pet insurance specialist takes majority stake in UK broker

Santévet Group, a European pet insurance specialist, has taken a majority stake in pet insurance broker Tedaisy Insurance Group.

The deal, completed last month, marks a “major milestone” in Santévet’s European expansion strategy, it claimed.

Salisbury-based Tedaisy has over £35m of gross written premium and operates in the UK under the brands Perfect Pet and Now Pet Insurance. It won Personal lines broker of the year at Insurance Age’s 2024 UK Broker Awards.

The existing Tedaisy leadership team will continue to drive growth in the UK and “will benefit from Santévet’s tech platform, data and over 20 years of experience