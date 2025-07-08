Ceta adds Mark Chappell as head of intermediary in wholesale push

Atec Group’s Ceta Insurance has appointed Mark Chappell as head of intermediary to bolster its wholesale proposition.

Chappell, pictured, joins from TMG Mortgage Network, where he held the positions of head of strategic partnerships and national sales manager during his time with the network.

He brings over 20 years of experience in retail and finance with his new employer flagging he will deliver a “unique insight and a fresh perspective” to its wholesale broking offering.

Atec CEO Brendan Devine joined the business in July 2020 growing the group – which also includes managing general agent Arkel – from 130,000