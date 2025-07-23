South African insurer relaunches in the UK

Santam, Africa’s largest short-term insurer, has been granted in-principle approval by Lloyd’s to launch Santam Syndicate 1918.

It aims to start underwriting later this year, with business incepting from 1 January 2026. The provider has planned for £300m–£400m of gross written premium in the first year. Asta, a third-party managing agency, has been appointed as managing agent of the syndicate.

Final approval and ‘permission to underwrite’ is expected in the last quarter of 2025, subject to the group evidencing that operational systems, governance structures and resources are in place ahead of launch.

The establishment of