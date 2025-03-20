Gallagher promotes Smith to broking and placement MD

Gallagher has promoted Stephen Smith to managing director of broking and placement for its UK & Ireland retail division.

Smith, who joins the executive team of the region’s retail CEO Nick Harris, was previously head of regional broking and placement where he led the business’s teams across the south of England.

He has succeeded Simon Collings who was promoted to chief broking officer for Gallagher UK & Ireland last October.

Smith, pictured, came on board at Gallagher in 2019 when it bought Stackhouse Poland where he had worked for eight years, latterly as group placement director.

In his new role, Smith is