SRG names ex-Lockton and Marsh boss Nimmo as first UK CEO

Specialist Risk Group has recruited Neil Nimmo as its first CEO – UK, effective immediately.

Nimmo most recently worked for Lockton International, where he was promoted to CEO in 2015 having joined the firm in 2007.

He became chairman of the same broker in 2022 and has previously worked as managing director at Marsh.

I am incredibly excited to be joining SRG at such an exciting point in its journey.

Backed by private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore government-owned investor Temasek since May 2024, SRG described his appointment as “a pivotal step in expanding [its] leadership